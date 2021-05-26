Terry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Rain Showers High 55 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night High 57 °F, low 37 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 73 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 21 mph



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 68 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.