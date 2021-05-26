Terry Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERRY, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Rain Showers
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 57 °F, low 37 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 73 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
