Sanderson, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson

Sanderson Post
Sanderson Post
 17 days ago

SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 93 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 88 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sanderson, TX
ABOUT

With Sanderson Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

City
Sanderson, TX
Sanderson Post

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SANDERSON, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Sanderson Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM CDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PECOS...NORTHEASTERN BREWSTER AND NORTHWESTERN TERRELL COUNTIES At 346 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 28 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brewster, Pecos, Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brewster; Pecos; Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Northeastern Brewster County in southwestern Texas Northwestern Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 310 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 25 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of south central Pecos, northeastern Brewster and northwestern Terrell Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Terrell County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Terrell The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Brewster County in southwestern Texas South Central Pecos County in southwestern Texas Central Terrell County in southwestern Texas * Until 230 AM CDT. * At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Sanderson, Dryden and Terrell County Airport.
Sanderson Post

Take advantage of Friday sun in Sanderson

(SANDERSON, TX) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sanderson. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Terrell County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Terrell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL PECOS AND NORTH CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 748 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 22 miles northwest of Terrell County Gas Plant, or 22 miles southwest of Sheffield, moving east at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Pecos and north central Terrell Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.
Brewster County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Brewster County, Davis Mountains Foothills, Pecos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-15 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Brewster County; Davis Mountains Foothills; Pecos; Terrell SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN PECOS...NORTH CENTRAL BREWSTER AND WEST CENTRAL TERRELL COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM CDT At 641 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms 27 miles northwest of Sanderson, moving southeast at 20 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible. Locations impacted include Sierra Madera. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for southwestern Texas.