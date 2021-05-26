4-Day Weather Forecast For Sanderson
SANDERSON, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 93 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 88 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
