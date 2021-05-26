Fruitland Daily Weather Forecast
FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 80 °F, low 57 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 66 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 57 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
