Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fruitland, IA

Fruitland Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Fruitland Digest
Fruitland Digest
 17 days ago

FRUITLAND, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G1NZY_0aBtN1ZS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 80 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland Digest

Fruitland, IA
4
Followers
66
Post
280
Views
ABOUT

With Fruitland Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fruitland, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ia#Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related