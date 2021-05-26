Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 36 °F 13 to 16 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 20 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



