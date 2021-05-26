Culbertson Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CULBERTSON, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy then chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 36 °F
- 13 to 16 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 69 °F, low 41 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.