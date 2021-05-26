Cancel
Hanna, WY

Daily Weather Forecast For Hanna

Hanna Daily
 17 days ago

HANNA, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poBRT_0aBtMwFd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy then areas of frost during night

    • High 70 °F, low 36 °F
    • 10 to 30 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 66 °F, low 40 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Hanna Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Hanna, WYPosted by
Sunday has sun for Hanna — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HANNA, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hanna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Hanna, WYPosted by
Tuesday has sun for Hanna — 3 ways to make the most of it

(HANNA, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Hanna. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hanna, WYPosted by
Get weather-ready — Hanna’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hanna: Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Hanna, WYPosted by
Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(HANNA, WY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Hanna Monday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Albany, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. A Flood Advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. Target Area: Albany; Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 445 PM MDT. * At 144 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause minor flooding in the advisory area. Between a quarter and a half inch of rain has fallen over the northwest portion of the Mullen Fire burn scar during the past half hour. An additional quarter to half inch is expected. Cottonwood Creek, Savage Run Creek and South Mullen Creek are the most likely places to experience minor flooding.
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Albany, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:05:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or creeks. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Albany; Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Carbon County in south central Wyoming Southwestern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 500 PM MDT. * At 202 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen over the northwest portion of the Muilen Fire burn scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by nearly stationary thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, and other drainage and low lying areas. Excessive rainfall over the northwest portion of the Mullen Fire burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. This includes the following streams and drainages North Mullen Creek, Savage Run Creek, Cottonwood Creek, Devils Gate Creek, West Fork Devils Gate Creek, Bear Creek, South Mullen Creek, Horse Creek, Boat Creek, Hans Creek, North Platte River, Douglas Creek, Spring Creek, Sheep Creek, Mullen Creek, Big Creek and East Fork Devils Gate Creek. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 1 HOUR
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 17:26:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move immediately to shelter inside a strong building. Stay away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Carbon The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Carbon County in south central Wyoming * Until 615 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Seminoe Dam, or 30 miles northeast of Rawlins, moving north at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Seminoe Campground and Seminoe Dam. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...
Albany County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for North Snowy Range Foothills, South Laramie Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills; South Laramie Range; South Laramie Range Foothills ..LOCALIZED DENSE FOG WILL CONTINUE THIS MORNING ACROSS PORTIONS OF INTERSTATE 80 UNTIL 9AM THIS MORNING Latest observations on webcams show dense fog and low visibilities on weather sensors across Interstate 80. Weather sensors are reporting pockets of dense fog under a mile for parts of the Laramie Foothills, Summit, and Arlington/Elk Mountain areas. Visibility in some places are less than a quarter mile especially around Vedauwoo. Travelers along Interstate 80 should prepare and expect patchy dense fog and be ready to reduce speed and increase distance between vehicles. Visibility expected to improve by 9 AM MDT.
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County, Sierra Madre Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Sierra Madre Range; Southwest Carbon County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN CARBON COUNTY UNTIL 515 PM MDT At 442 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles north of Dixon, or 38 miles southeast of Wamsutter, moving north at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Carbon County.
Carbon County, WYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Carbon County, Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Cheyenne. Target Area: Central Carbon County; Ferris, Seminoe, Shirley Mountains SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTH CENTRAL CARBON COUNTY UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 511 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Seminoe Campground, or 29 miles northeast of Rawlins, moving north at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Seminoe Campground and Seminoe Dam.