Wednesday rain in Clay Center: Ideas to make the most of it

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Clay Center, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clay Center:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 84 °F, low 61 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 30 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 70 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.