Clay Center, NE

Wednesday rain in Clay Center: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
Clay Center Post
Clay Center Post
 17 days ago

(CLAY CENTER, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Clay Center, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clay Center:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UQKvU_0aBtMvMu00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 52 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clay Center Post

Clay Center Post

Clay Center, NE
