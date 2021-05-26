Spalding Weather Forecast
SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
