Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spalding, NE

Spalding Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Spalding Dispatch
Spalding Dispatch
 17 days ago

SPALDING, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aBtMuUB00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Scattered rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding Dispatch

Spalding, NE
0
Followers
54
Post
24
Views
ABOUT

With Spalding Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spalding, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Ne#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Scattered Rain Showers#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related