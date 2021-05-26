Weather Forecast For Selby

SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Partly sunny then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 39 °F Windy: 16 to 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Patchy fog in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night High 47 °F, low 36 °F 7 to 15 mph wind



Friday, May 28 Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 61 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 68 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.