Weather Forecast For Selby
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 39 °F
- Windy: 16 to 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night
- High 47 °F, low 36 °F
- 7 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 61 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 68 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.