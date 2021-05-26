Cancel
Selby, SD

Weather Forecast For Selby

Selby Post
SELBY, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aBtMmfb00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then rain showers likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 39 °F
    • Windy: 16 to 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog in the day; while chance rain showers then patchy frost during night

    • High 47 °F, low 36 °F
    • 7 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Patchy frost then partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Selby, SD
