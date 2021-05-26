Cancel
Escalante, UT

Daily Weather Forecast For Escalante

Escalante Journal
ESCALANTE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0aBtMku900

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 79 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 53 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Escalante Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

