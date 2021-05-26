Daily Weather Forecast For Cameron
CAMERON, LA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 83 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 83 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
