Prospect, OR

Prospect Weather Forecast

Prospect Today
Prospect Today
 17 days ago

PROSPECT, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0aBtMhFy00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy then chance light rain during night

    • High 79 °F, low 40 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 7 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance light rain then chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Prospect, OR
With Prospect Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

