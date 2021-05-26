Cancel
Pomerene, AZ

4-Day Weather Forecast For Pomerene

Pomerene News Flash
 17 days ago

POMERENE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QwJfI_0aBtMgNF00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 55 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 54 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Pomerene News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

