Faith, SD

Daily Weather Forecast For Faith

Faith Voice
Faith Voice
 17 days ago

FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F5PkR_0aBtMfUW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 58 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 46 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Faith Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

