Daily Weather Forecast For Faith
FAITH, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 58 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Thursday, May 27
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 46 °F, low 36 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 61 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
