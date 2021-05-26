Dodd City Daily Weather Forecast
DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 85 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
