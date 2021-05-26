Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

Dodd City Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 17 days ago

DODD CITY, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0aBtMebn00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
8
Followers
66
Post
328
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodd City, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dodd City, TXPosted by
Dodd City Times

Here’s the cheapest gas in Dodd City Saturday

(DODD CITY, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Dodd City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon. Exxon at 2226 N Center St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.83 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Phillips 66 at 816 N Center St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Fannin County, TXweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Fannin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 11:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Fannin SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FANNIN COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM CDT At 823 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Savoy, or 10 miles west of Bonham, moving east at 30 mph. Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Bonham, Whitewright, Savoy, Ector, Dodd City, Bailey, Ravenna, Bonham State Park and Trenton.
Texas Statesmcorridornews.com

Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.