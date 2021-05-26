Hays Weather Forecast
HAYS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Rain in the day; while slight chance light rain then patchy fog during night
- High 47 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, May 27
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny then slight chance light rain in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 61 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
