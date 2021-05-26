Halfway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 71 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 68 °F, low 37 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 74 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
