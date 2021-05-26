Cancel
Halfway, OR

Halfway Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Halfway News Beat
 17 days ago

HALFWAY, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27e4VM_0aBtMbxc00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then isolated rain showers in the day; while isolated rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 37 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

