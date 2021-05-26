Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lingle, WY

Take advantage of Wednesday’s cloudy forecast in Lingle

Posted by 
Lingle Journal
Lingle Journal
 17 days ago

(LINGLE, WY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Wednesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lingle:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V8O0z_0aBtMa4t00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lingle Journal

Lingle Journal

Lingle, WY
2
Followers
59
Post
327
Views
ABOUT

With Lingle Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lingle, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Thunderstorms#Heavy Rain#Weather Data#The Sun#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Slight Chance Showers#Clouds#Overcast Days#Nws Data#Crisp Cool Air#Sprints Day#Wy#Exercise Outdoors#Rake Leaves#Lawn#Yard Work#Cyclists#Joggers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lingle, WYPosted by
Lingle Journal

Sun forecast for Lingle — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(LINGLE, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lingle. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Monterey, VAPosted by
Monterey News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(MONTEREY, VA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Monterey Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Lilliwaup, WAPosted by
Lilliwaup Daily

Rainy forecast for Lilliwaup? Jump on it!

(LILLIWAUP, WA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Lilliwaup Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Brooklyn Beat

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(BROOKLYN, NY.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Brooklyn Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.