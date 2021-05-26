Cancel
Cawood, KY

Take advantage of Wednesday sun in Cawood

Cawood Today
Cawood Today
 17 days ago

(CAWOOD, KY) A sunny Wednesday is here for Cawood, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Cawood:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cyiQ5_0aBtMYGJ00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Windy: 16 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Breezy: 1 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

