Philipsburg, MT

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Philipsburg Daily
 17 days ago

(PHILIPSBURG, MT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Philipsburg Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Philipsburg:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAYHx_0aBtMXNa00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy then patchy fog during night

    • High 55 °F, low 32 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance light rain during night

    • High 69 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance light rain in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 54 °F, low 29 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 63 °F, low 34 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Philipsburg, MT
