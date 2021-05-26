Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodson, LA

Take advantage of a rainy Wednesday in Dodson

Posted by 
Dodson Updates
Dodson Updates
 17 days ago

(DODSON, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dodson Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dodson:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSp7A_0aBtMWUr00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dodson Updates

Dodson Updates

Dodson, LA
6
Followers
61
Post
206
Views
ABOUT

With Dodson Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dodson, LA
City
Sun, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Personal Finances#Night Time#Thunderstorms#Break Time#Sunbreak#Dodson Wednesday#Bookkeeping#Nearby Hikes#Stand Up Paddle Boarding#Things#Theater#Nws Data#Inspiration#Grey#La#Planning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(DODSON, LA) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Dodson Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Get weather-ready — Dodson’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodson: Wednesday, May 19: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Dodson, LAPosted by
Dodson Updates

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Dodson

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Dodson: Tuesday, May 18: Chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Showers And Thunderstorms Likely; Friday, May 21: Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;
Louisiana StateLivingston Parish News

Flash flood watch in effect as southeast Louisiana braces for more storms

A flash flood watch will be in effect until Wednesday as southeast Louisiana braces for several rounds of thunderstorms over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. A low-pressure system moving through Louisiana could produce heavier rainfall amounts across portions of southeast Louisiana, generally along and south...
Grant Parish, LAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Grant, La Salle, Natchitoches, Winn by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-18 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Grant; La Salle; Natchitoches; Winn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GRANT...EASTERN NATCHITOCHES NORTHWESTERN LA SALLE AND WINN PARISHES UNTIL 400 PM CDT At 255 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles northeast of Campti to 8 miles northwest of Flatwoods to 6 miles northwest of Slagle. Movement was east at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Winnfield, Ball, Colfax, Montgomery, Pollock, Dry Prong, Goldonna, Tullos, Georgetown, Calvin, Atlanta, Cloutierville, Hudson, Chopin, Bentley, Rochelle, Joyce, Lake Iatt, Aloha and Fishville.