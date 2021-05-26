Twin Valley Weather Forecast

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night High 55 °F, low 38 °F Windy: 20 mph



Thursday, May 27 Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 55 °F, low 34 °F Windy: 20 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 62 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain Showers Likely High 62 °F, low 46 °F Windy: 23 mph



