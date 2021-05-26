Twin Valley Weather Forecast
TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 55 °F, low 38 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, May 27
Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night
- High 55 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Friday, May 28
Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Saturday, May 29
Rain Showers Likely
- High 62 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
