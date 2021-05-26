Cancel
Twin Valley, MN

Twin Valley Weather Forecast

Twin Valley News Alert
 17 days ago

TWIN VALLEY, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 55 °F, low 38 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 55 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain Showers Likely

    • High 62 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

