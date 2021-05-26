Hartfield Weather Forecast
HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Friday, May 28
Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night
- High 79 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 69 °F, low 53 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.