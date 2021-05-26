Hartfield Weather Forecast

HARTFIELD, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 85 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then light rain likely during night High 79 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 69 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.