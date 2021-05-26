Weather Forecast For Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 82 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 72 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.