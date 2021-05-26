Cancel
Cambridge, NE

Weather Forecast For Cambridge

Cambridge News Alert
 17 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aBtMQCV00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then scattered rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

