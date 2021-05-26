Cancel
Laurel, NE

Wednesday rain in Laurel: Ideas to make the most of it

Posted by 
 17 days ago

(LAUREL, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Laurel, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurel:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBtMPJm00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 58 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 65 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Laurel Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

