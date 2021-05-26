Wednesday rain in Laurel: Ideas to make the most of it

(LAUREL, NE) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Laurel, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Laurel:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 78 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 42 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly Cloudy High 58 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 65 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.