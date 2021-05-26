Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(FAIRCHILD, WI) A sunny Wednesday is here for Fairchild, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Fairchild:

Wednesday, May 26 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance light rain during night High 65 °F, low 45 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Thursday, May 27 Rain in the day; while rain then rain showers likely during night High 49 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear then areas of frost during night High 60 °F, low 34 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, May 29 Areas of frost then sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 44 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.