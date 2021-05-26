Cancel
Melcher-dallas, IA

Sun forecast for Melcher-Dallas — 3 ways to hit it head-on

Melcher-Dallas Daily
Melcher-Dallas Daily
 17 days ago

(MELCHER-DALLAS, IA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Melcher-Dallas:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aBtMMup00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 81 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 57 °F, low 42 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

