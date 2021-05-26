Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springer, NM

Springer Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Springer Bulletin
Springer Bulletin
 17 days ago

SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02DYVa_0aBtMK9N00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Springer Bulletin

Springer Bulletin

Springer, NM
2
Followers
49
Post
215
Views
ABOUT

With Springer Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springer, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Springer Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Nm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Springer, NMPosted by
Springer Bulletin

Tuesday has sun for Springer — 3 ways to make the most of it

(SPRINGER, NM) The forecast is calling for sun today in Springer. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Johnson and Bartlett Mesas Including Raton Pass SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN COLFAX COUNTY UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 248 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Raton Pass, or 9 miles northwest of Raton, moving north at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Raton. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 456 and 460. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Far Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor your preferred media outlets and NOAA Weather Radio for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Far Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN HARDING...WEST CENTRAL UNION AND SOUTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES UNTIL 730 PM MDT At 700 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mills, or 27 miles southeast of Springer, moving east at 10 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mills and Chicosa Lake State Park. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for northeastern New Mexico.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:36:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 930 PM MDT. * At 630 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Between 0.1 and 0.2 inches of rain have fallen. Another quarter inch is possible around the town of Ute Park. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Cimarron, Philmont Scout Ranch and Ute Park. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Colfax The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Colfax County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 745 PM MDT. * At 638 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Park, or 28 miles east of Questa, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ute Park and Cimarron Canyon State Park. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 293 and 304. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Colfax by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 21:37:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 21:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Colfax FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE UTE PARK BURN SCAR WILL EXPIRE AT 945 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHWESTERN COLFAX COUNTY Flood waters have receded. The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any remaining road closures.
Colfax County, NMweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Colfax, Union by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 15:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 15:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Accumulations of hail on roads can create very slick and hazardous driving conditions. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Colfax; Union A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN UNION AND NORTHEASTERN COLFAX COUNTIES At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles northwest of Capulin, or 14 miles east of Raton, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Folsom and Capulin. This includes Highway 64 between Mile Markers 358 and 377. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH