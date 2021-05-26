Springer Weather Forecast
SPRINGER, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 20 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 82 °F, low 46 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
