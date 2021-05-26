Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Franklin, VT

Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin

Posted by 
Franklin Updates
Franklin Updates
 17 days ago

FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0aBtMINv00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 49 °F
    • 7 to 17 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 37 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 55 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 42 °F
    • 2 to 12 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Franklin Updates

Franklin Updates

Franklin, VT
9
Followers
63
Post
245
Views
ABOUT

With Franklin Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Franklin, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Thunderstorms#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Franklin, VTPosted by
Franklin Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(FRANKLIN, VT) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Franklin Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Chittenden County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Lamoille, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 03:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Lamoille; Washington; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT LAMOILLE...NORTHEASTERN CHITTENDEN...NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 702 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Jeffersonville, moving south at 10 mph. Locations impacted include Morrisville, Waterville, Johnson Village, Underhill, Cambridge, Bakersfield, Cambridge Village, Morrisville Village, Stowe, Johnson, Jeffersonville Village, Underhill State Park, Worcester, Belvidere Center, Morristown, Fletcher, Bolton, Hyde Park Village, Belvidere and Waterbury. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Dangerous cloud to ground lightning can also be expected through 8 PM.
Addison County, VTweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 05:18:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Eastern Franklin; Eastern Rutland; Essex; Grand Isle; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Western Franklin; Western Rutland; Windsor National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * Warm air temperatures today and this weekend in the lower 70s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s across Lake Champlain, and in the upper 40s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the US Coast Guard, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket! * Strong winds are also expected this weekend with gusts up to 20 mph from the west. If boating on large bodies of water, these strong winds can increase the likelihood of overturning your boat, canoe or kayak due to increased wave heights.