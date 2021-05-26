Daily Weather Forecast For Franklin
FRANKLIN, VT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 87 °F, low 49 °F
- 7 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 62 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 55 °F, low 39 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- 2 to 12 mph wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.