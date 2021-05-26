Cancel
Washington, KS

Washington Daily Weather Forecast

Washington Today
 17 days ago

WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBtMGcT00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 64 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 77 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

