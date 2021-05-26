Washington Daily Weather Forecast
WASHINGTON, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 77 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
