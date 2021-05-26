Weather Forecast For Kenmare
KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly Cloudy
- High 55 °F, low 35 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 58 °F, low 34 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 65 °F, low 44 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
Saturday, May 29
Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 67 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.