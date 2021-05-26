Cancel
Kenmare, ND

Weather Forecast For Kenmare

Kenmare News Flash
Kenmare News Flash
 17 days ago

KENMARE, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ptPzV_0aBtMEr100

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 55 °F, low 35 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 58 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 65 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 67 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kenmare, ND
With Kenmare News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

