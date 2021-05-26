Cancel
Dennis, MS

Dennis Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Dennis Journal
Dennis Journal
 17 days ago

DENNIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtM9Wd00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 82 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Dennis, MS
ABOUT

With Dennis Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

