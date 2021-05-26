Dennis Daily Weather Forecast

DENNIS, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 82 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 86 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, May 28 Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 82 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 74 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



