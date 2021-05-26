Cancel
White Sulphur Springs, MT

Jump on White Sulphur Springs’s rainy forecast today

White Sulphur Springs Updates
 17 days ago

(WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, MT) Wednesday is set to be rainy in White Sulphur Springs, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for White Sulphur Springs:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGxw3_0aBtM8du00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog during night

    • High 51 °F, low 34 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 41 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 32 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 35 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With White Sulphur Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

