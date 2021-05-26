Cancel
Presque Isle, MI

4-Day Weather Forecast For Presque Isle

Presque Isle News Beat
 17 days ago

PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aBtM6sS00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 50 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 56 °F, low 40 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Presque Isle News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

