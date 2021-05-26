4-Day Weather Forecast For Presque Isle
PRESQUE ISLE, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Thursday, May 27
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 50 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, May 28
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 56 °F, low 40 °F
- Light wind
