Daily Weather Forecast For Rock Point
ROCK POINT, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 81 °F, low 46 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 88 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
