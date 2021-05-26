Detroit Lions rookie Penei Sewell’s jersey number revealed

ALLEN PARK -- Penei Sewell opted out of his final season at Oregon because of concerns about COVID-19. And it definitely wasn’t easy. “Man, it was hard,” Sewell said. “To sit there and to watch everyone else play and also when the Pac-12 came back, to see my old teammates play, it was tough. It was a decision that I really had to take to the chin and really just kind of keep it pushing. When I was watching everybody, I wrote down in my notes that the next time that I get to step in the field of play that I’m going to make the most of it.”