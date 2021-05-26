Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washburn, ND

Wednesday set for rain in Washburn — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Washburn News Alert
Washburn News Alert
 17 days ago

(WASHBURN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Washburn Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washburn:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MgG8a_0aBtLvP700

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly cloudy in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 57 °F, low 36 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night

    • High 54 °F, low 33 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night

    • High 61 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 29 mph

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Washburn News Alert

Washburn News Alert

Washburn, ND
4
Followers
63
Post
254
Views
ABOUT

With Washburn News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washburn, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#The Sun#Washburn Wednesday#Rain Showers#Frost#Nws Data#Fun#Things#Retirement Savings#Liftoff#Attractions#Cloud#Grey#Bookkeeping#Money#Student Loan#Finances#Household Tasks#Inspiration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related