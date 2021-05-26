Wednesday set for rain in Washburn — 3 ways to make the most of it

(WASHBURN, ND) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Washburn Wednesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Washburn:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly cloudy in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 57 °F, low 36 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, May 27 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then areas of frost during night High 54 °F, low 33 °F Breezy: 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Areas of frost then mostly sunny in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 61 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 29 mph



Saturday, May 29 Rain showers likely in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 25 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.