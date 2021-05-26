Weather Forecast For Ashley

ASHLEY, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while clear during night High 78 °F, low 42 °F 7 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, May 27 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while rain showers likely during night High 63 °F, low 41 °F Windy: 22 mph



Friday, May 28 Rain showers likely in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night High 55 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



