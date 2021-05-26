Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

U.S. diplomats call on State Department to acknowledge Havana Syndrome symptoms

Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican diplomats suffering from a condition called Havana Syndrome have sent a letter to the U.S. government claiming they’re not receiving proper medical care or recognition of their injuries and experiences. NBC News’ Josh Lederman breaks down what happened to these diplomats while posted in Cuba and China and how the State Department is reacting to the claims.

www.nbcnews.com
NBC News

NBC News

162K+
Followers
23K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Department#Havana Syndrome#The U S Government#U S#U S#Medical Care#American Diplomats#Symptoms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Cuba
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Foreign PolicyAOL Corp

U.S. Senate pledges diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

U.S. lawmakers have pledged a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics as part of a wide-ranging China-focused bill passed by the Senate this week. The bill commits roughly $250 billion to competing with China in scientific realms, but also commits to foreign policy initiatives, and to sanctioning China for its human rights abuses, including the alleged detention and oppression of over a million Uyghurs in Xinjiang. Among the commitments is Section 3312, tucked away amid thousands of pages.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. State Department lowers Mexico travel advisory rating

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department on Tuesday lowered its travel advisory rating for Mexico to “Level 3: Reconsider Travel” as U.S. health officials revised its assessment of COVID-19 concerns for a number of nations. In April, the United States rated about 150 countries out of 209 as “Level...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate passes bill to support "Havana syndrome" victims

The Senate unanimously passed legislation Monday offering financial support to government employees experiencing symptoms including brain injuries that are consistent with "Havana Syndrome." Why it matters: Over 130 cases of the illness first detected in the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in 2016 have been reported among overseas U.S. personnel. The...
Foreign Policywosu.org

State Department Expels 15 Cuban Diplomats

The U.S. is expelling 15 Cuban diplomats. That's more than half of Cuba's diplomatic staff here in Washington. The move is the latest fallout from mysterious attacks that have caused health problems for Americans working at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba. NPR's Michele Kelemen has more. MICHELE KELEMEN, BYLINE: The...
HealthPosted by
Big Country News

Washington State Department of Health Launches Mobile Vaccination Service Called "Care-A-Van" to Increase Vaccine Access

OLYMPIA - On Tuesday, June 1, the Washington State Department of Health launched a new mobile vaccine service called “Care-A-Van” that will deliver vaccines to communities disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. DOH is working closely to support community partners and local health jurisdictions to increase vaccine access for priority communities, which include:
U.S. PoliticsForeign Policy

State Rolls Out Medical Pilot Program to Find Causes of ‘Havana Syndrome’

The U.S. State Department is launching a pilot program to medically screen some diplomats and their family members before they travel overseas in a bid to investigate reports of unexplained health incidents experienced by American government officials abroad, according to officials familiar with the matter and internal State Department communications.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

The mystery of 'Havana syndrome'

U.S. officials are investigating possible 'directed energy' attacks on government officials. Who's behind them? Here's everything you need to know:. It's the name given to a mysterious constellation of symptoms that first surfaced among American officials in Havana in 2016. Dozens of diplomats and CIA officers stationed in the U.S. Embassy there began falling ill with vertigo, headaches, fatigue, hearing loss, visual disturbances, cognitive impairment, and other symptoms. Some said at the outset they heard clicking and other odd sounds and felt intense pressure in the head. The following year, diplomats and other U.S. officials in Guangzhou, China, reported similar problems. Numerous CIA officers in Asia, Europe, and Australia have been afflicted over the past couple years, according to news accounts; CBS reports that more than a dozen CIA officials have returned to the U.S. for medical care so far this year, many requiring emergency evacuation. In a worrying development, two National Security Council officials reported being struck by Havana-like symptoms near the White House in November. One later told The New Yorker he fell to the ground, couldn't speak, and suddenly felt as if "I was going to die."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

China resurfaces false COVID-19 origin theory linked to Fort Detrick

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this week that the U.S. should open biological research facilities at Ford Detrick in Maryland for inspection, a claim that re-emerged as officials in Beijing face mounting scrutiny over the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab accident in Wuhan. Ministry...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Trump Demands China 'Pay Reparations' for COVID, Says $10 Trillion Not Enough

Former President Donald Trump demanded that China "pay reparations" for the COVID-19 pandemic, arguing that not even $10 trillion would be enough to cover the damage. Trump made the remarks during a Wisconsin rally organized by conspiracy theorist MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch supporter of the former president. His remarks came as China continues to face increasing international scrutiny over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, with U.S. intelligence services investigating whether the novel coronavirus leaked from a lab in Wuhan—where the outbreak first emerged at the end of 2019.