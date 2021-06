(GENESEE COUNTY, Mich.) - Today, the Genesee County Probate Court announced they will expand appointment availability to the clerk’s office. Going into effect on Monday, May 17th, the Probate Court Clerk will permit in-person appointments to five days per week. Appointments will be available 9:00am – 3:00pm (last appointment at 2:40pm), for any purpose. Appointments will be no closer than 20 minutes apart.