Weather Forecast For Kirklin
KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 54 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, May 27
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, May 28
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 67 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
