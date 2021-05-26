Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kirklin, IN

Weather Forecast For Kirklin

Posted by 
Kirklin News Watch
Kirklin News Watch
 17 days ago

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V2kMO_0aBtLYIW00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 67 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin News Watch

Kirklin, IN
15
Followers
64
Post
589
Views
ABOUT

With Kirklin News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kirklin, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Kirklin, INPosted by
Kirklin News Watch

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(KIRKLIN, IN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Kirklin Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.