Weather Forecast For Kirklin

KIRKLIN, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Showers and thunderstorms then scattered showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night High 81 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, May 27 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during night High 80 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 18 mph



Friday, May 28 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 67 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



