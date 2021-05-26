Cancel
Hoxie, KS

Jump on Hoxie’s rainy forecast today

Hoxie News Flash
(HOXIE, KS) Wednesday is set to be rainy in Hoxie, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hoxie:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0aBtLVeL00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 83 °F, low 57 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 45 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 72 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hoxie, KS
ABOUT

With Hoxie News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

