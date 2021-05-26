Bingham Weather Forecast
BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night
- High 87 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, May 27
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 65 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 59 °F, low 41 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
