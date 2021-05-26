Cancel
Bingham, ME

Bingham Weather Forecast

Bingham News Beat
 17 days ago

BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hLoq6_0aBtLS0A00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 65 °F, low 38 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 59 °F, low 41 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Bingham News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

