Bingham Weather Forecast

BINGHAM, ME(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny then showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 87 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, May 27 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 65 °F, low 38 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, May 28 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 59 °F, low 41 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.