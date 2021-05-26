4-Day Weather Forecast For Lodge Grass
LODGE GRASS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Wednesday, May 26
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night
- High 62 °F, low 43 °F
- 6 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, May 27
Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Friday, May 28
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.