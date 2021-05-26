Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lodge Grass, MT

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lodge Grass

Posted by 
Lodge Grass Digest
Lodge Grass Digest
 17 days ago

LODGE GRASS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y6byU_0aBtLL4J00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then areas of fog during night

    • High 62 °F, low 43 °F
    • 6 to 13 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Areas of fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 45 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Lodge Grass Digest

Lodge Grass Digest

Lodge Grass, MT
1
Followers
57
Post
195
Views
ABOUT

With Lodge Grass Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lodge Grass, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Mt#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Lodge Grass, MTPosted by
Lodge Grass Digest

Lodge Grass is in for a sunny Sunday — jump on it!

(LODGE GRASS, MT) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lodge Grass. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lodge Grass, MTPosted by
Lodge Grass Digest

Seize the day (even if it’s cloudy)

(LODGE GRASS, MT.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lodge Grass Friday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Big Horn, Carbon, Golden Valley, Musselshell, Park, Stillwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 14:09:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon; Golden Valley; Musselshell; Park; Stillwater; Sweet Grass; Wheatland; Yellowstone Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.