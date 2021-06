The growing prevalence of the Indian coronavirus variant means the UK is now a risk to the rest of Europe and beyond, scientists have warned.France has already tightened its restrictions on British tourists due to the spread of the variant, announcing that anyone arriving from the UK must quarantine for seven days.A similar policy has been adopted in Germany, where, since 23 May, travellers from Britain have been banned from entering the country after the UK was designated a “virus variant area of concern” by the German public health institute.Known as B.1.617.2, the variant is thought to be spreading rapidly...