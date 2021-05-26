Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

(OSBORNE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Osborne Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Osborne:

Wednesday, May 26 Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night High 85 °F, low 63 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, May 27 Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, May 28 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 69 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Saturday, May 29 Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night High 72 °F, low 53 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.