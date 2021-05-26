Cancel
Osborne, KS

Rainy Wednesday forecast — tackle it with these activities

Posted by 
Osborne News Watch
Osborne News Watch
 17 days ago

(OSBORNE, KS) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Osborne Wednesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Wednesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Osborne:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VTr06_0aBtL49D00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Thursday, May 27

    Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while scattered rain showers during night

    • High 72 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

