The Yankees will take the field today in Detroit looking to rebound from another middling offensive performance last night in what was a 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Tigers. After having won six games in a row, the Yankees have now dropped three of their last four, scoring only nine runs over that stretch. They head into today’s action in third place, trailing both the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays by two games in the loss column in the American League East.