Back home in Orlando, the summer meant it was time to eat one of our favorite treats. We called them flips, but Alabamians may call them something else. There are many things I remember about summers in Orlando. I could never forget the daily storms. Literally every day in the summer around 2p we'd have the craziest storms. Rain, lots of lightning, and thunder were the norm. I could also count on my parents telling me to stay "in or out the house!" As a result, we'd end up taking a break from playing outside by drinking water from the hose right outside the house. Lol!