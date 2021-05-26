United Prepares For Summer Travel Amid Border Reopenings

National media reports indicate Canada is warming up to the idea of easing some border restrictions on Tuesday, June 22. Politico reported that the Canadian government is open to the idea of easing COVID-19 restrictions at the Canada-U.S. border as the country's vaccination rates for COVID-19 get close to 75% of the country's adult population. In late May, Canada had vaccinated more than 68% of adults with at least one shot, according to the article posted Monday, June 7.