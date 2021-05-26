United Prepares For Summer Travel Amid Border Reopenings
In March 2020, the coronavirus pandemic wreaked political, social and economic havoc on the world, and the aviation industry faced substantial challenges as countries implemented strict travel restrictions and closed borders. As a result, air travel demand plummeted, causing flight operations to become stagnant, resulting in major airlines grounding countless aircraft. However, over a year later, the ongoing global vaccine rollout is seen as the most plausible method of slowing the spread of the virus, instilling confidence to begin reopening borders. Thus, several airlines have reinstated notable former routes and announced plans to inaugurate new services.airlinegeeks.com