EU seeks big fine in AstraZeneca court case

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1baRqv_0aBtKmbB00
AstraZeneca vials (PA Wire)

The European Union has taken on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court, accusing the drugmaker of acting in bad faith by providing jabs to other nations when it had promised them for urgent delivery to the EU’s 27 member countries.

During an emergency hearing, the EU asked for the delivery of missing doses and accused AstraZeneca of postponing deliveries so the Anglo-Swedish company could service Britain, among others.

AstraZeneca denies any wrongdoing and said it has always done its best to fulfil delivery commitments.

Its contract with the European Commission foresaw an initial 300 million doses being distributed, with an option for another 100 million. The doses were expected to be delivered throughout 2021, but only 30 million were sent during the first quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oXDYp_0aBtKmbB00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

Deliveries have increased slightly since then but the commission says the company is set to supply 70 million doses in the second quarter when it had promised 180 million.

A lawyer for AstraZeneca said on Wednesday that “more or less 60 million doses” from the total order have been delivered so far.

EU lawyer Rafael Jafferali told the court that AstraZeneca expects to deliver the total number of contracted doses by the end of December, but “with a six-month delay, it’s obviously a failure”.

He asked the court to fine the drugmaker 10 million euros (£8.6 million) per infraction and to force AstraZeneca to pay 10 euros per dose for each day of delay as compensation for breaching the EU contract.

The EU has insisted its complaints are about deliveries only and it has no problems with the safety or quality of the vaccine. The jabs have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the EU’s drug regulator.

This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the UK and member states

The EU’s main argument is that AstraZeneca should have used production sites located within the bloc and in the UK for EU supplies as part of a “best reasonable effort” clause in the contract.

Mr Jafferali said the European Commission agreed to pay 870 million euros (£750 million) for the jabs and 50 million doses that should have been delivered to the EU went to third countries instead, “in violation” of the contract.

Charles-Edouard Lambert, another lawyer on the EU team, said AstraZeneca decided to reserve production at its Oxford site for Britain.

“This is utterly serious. AstraZeneca did not use all the means at its disposal. There is a double standard in the way it treats the UK and member states,” he said.

AstraZeneca said it informed the commission in a detailed production plan that the UK manufacturing chain would firstly be dedicated to British supplies. The company noted that delays in deliveries not only affected the EU but the whole world.

It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud

A lawyer representing AstraZeneca, Hakim Boularbah, said the company’s May 2020 agreement with the UK Government and Oxford University, the vaccine’s co-developer, to supply 100 million doses of vaccine at cost clearly gave priority to Britain.

“It’s very shocking to be accused of fraud,” he said, calling it “a groundless accusation”.

The EU also accused AstraZeneca of misleading the European Commission by providing data on the delivery delays that lacked clarity.

The company says it has fully complied with the agreement, arguing that vaccines are difficult to manufacture, with dozens of components produced in different nations, and it made its best effort to deliver on time.

“Unfortunately, to this date, more or less 60 million doses from the order have been delivered,” Mr Boularbah said, adding that AstraZeneca does everything it can to increase production and will deliver the 300 million of doses agreed to as soon as possible.

He played down the urgency claimed by the EU, saying 13 million AstraZeneca doses were stocked in EU member states. However, since the AstraZeneca vaccination takes two jabs up to 12 weeks apart, member states can reserve some supplies to make sure recipients get their second dose on time.

As part of an advanced purchase agreement with vaccine companies, the EU said it invested 2.7 billion euros (£2.3 billion), including 336 million euros (£290 million) to finance the production of AstraZeneca’s vaccine at four factories.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cP6ln_0aBtKmbB00
HEALTH Coronavirus (PA Graphics)

The long-standing dispute drew media attention for weeks earlier this year amid a deadly surge of coronavirus infections in Europe, when delays in vaccine production and deliveries hampered the EU’s vaccination campaign.

Cheaper and easier to use than a rival jab from Pfizer-BioNTech, the AstraZeneca vaccine developed with Oxford University was a pillar of the EU’s vaccine rollout, but the EU’s partnership with the firm quickly deteriorated amid accusations it favoured its relationship with British authorities.

While the UK made quick progress in its vaccination campaign thanks to its AstraZeneca supplies, the EU faced embarrassing complaints and criticism for its slow start.

AstraZeneca’s lawyers asked the judge to properly assess whether citizens in the EU cannot get vaccinated with the company’s jabs because of the delivery delays before determining whether the case should be settled urgently.

In total, the European Commission has secured more than 2.5 billion of vaccine doses with various manufacturers, but is now shying away from placing more orders with AstraZeneca.

A judgment is to be delivered at a later date.

EconomyPosted by
newschain

Johnson issues warning to European Union as trade dispute deepens

Boris Johnson escalated his dispute with the European Union by warning he will do whatever it takes to keep goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. Following talks with the EU’s key figures, the Prime Minister said he would not hesitate to take unilateral action to protect the position of Northern Ireland in the increasingly bitter row over post-Brexit trading arrangements.
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Johnson calls for compromise with EU leaders in Northern Ireland Brexit row

Boris Johnson has appealed for “compromise on all sides” in the increasingly bitter dispute with Brussels over post-Brexit trading arrangements in Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister held a series of meeting with the key players on the EU side as the wrangling over the Northern Ireland Protocol threatened to overshadow his hosting of the G7 summit.
EuropeMiami Herald

Germany is lobbying EU for stricter climate rules, report says

Germany is lobbying the European Commission to set stricter climate protection targets for the region’s car and aviation industries, according to the newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung. In a position paper sent to the European Union executive, the government urged “ambitious fleet limits” for emissions from new cars in Europe by...
Europeteletrader.com

EU to take 'measured response' to UK's unilateral moves

The European Union is planning to take a "measured response" to any new moves by the United Kingdom to unilaterally delay the implementation of the Northern Ireland Protocol, RTE's Tony Connelly wrote on Friday. According to the reporter, the European Commission is considering three measures against London. Brussels already initiated...
Energy Industrytrust.org

EU countries agree to prolong gas project funding, with caveats

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Reuters) - European Union energy ministers on Friday agreed to prolong EU support for some cross-border natural gas projects, despite a push from 11 countries and the European Commission who said such funding should end to comply with climate change goals. The EU's "TEN-E" rules define which...
Economymilwaukeesun.com

EU Council approves bloc's agreement with UK on fishing opportunities

BRUSSELS, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The Council of the European Union (EU) on Friday approved the agreement between the EU and the United Kingdom (UK) on fishing opportunities for 2021 and for deep-sea stocks for this year and next. The issue has been a major bone of contention during the Brexit talks.
Economylexblog.com

European Commission publishes finalised SCCs

The European Commission has published its final Implementing Decision on new standard contractual clauses (SCCs) for the transfer of personal data to third countries. The new SCCs have been expected for some time in order to address the entry into force of the GDPR and the requirements of that regime. The delay to the update was due partly to the European Court of Justice’s decision in Schrems II (C-311/18), and the need for the European Commission to reconcile the new SCCs with that decision. They also take into account the Joint Opinion (2/2021) of the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) and the European Data Protection Supervisor (EDPS) on the draft SCCs, as well as the EDPB’s draft recommendations on supplementary measures.
Travelteletrader.com

EU Council adopts digital COVID passport regulation

The European Council adopted on Friday the regulations related to the digital COVID-19 certificate, which will apply from July 1. The certificate will be issued free of charge and will allow travel within the European Union for residents who are fully vaccinated, have had a recent negative test result, or have recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months. The measure will apply until June 30, 2022.
Industrysamachar-news.com

EU Advises Adding Condition to AstraZeneca Label

The European Medicines Agency says it’s recommending that people who have had a rare blood vessel syndrome not be immunised with AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine. In a statement on Friday, the EU drug regulator said it reviewed cases of six people who had capillary leak syndrome after they had received a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The vaccine has previously been linked to rare blood clots, but health officials say its benefits still outweigh the small risks. EMA experts also concluded that the capillary leak condition should be added to the product information as a new side effect of the vaccine.
HealthPhramalive.com

EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot

EU adds another rare blood condition as side effect of AstraZeneca shot. Europe’s drug regulator on Friday identified another rare blood condition as a potential side effect of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine and said it was looking into cases of heart inflammation after inoculation with all coronavirus shots. The European...
Healthkitco.com

Lawmakers urge EU U-turn to back vaccine patent waiver

The European Parliament urged the European Union to reverse its position and support a proposed temporary lifting of intellectual property (IP) rights for COVID-19 vaccines, backing a push by many developing nations to allow more production. EU lawmakers backed by 355 votes to 263 a resolution on accelerating the global...
LawWRAL

EU lawmakers threaten to sue, to speed up rule of law action

BRUSSELS — European Union lawmakers threatened Thursday to sue the bloc’s executive branch within weeks if it fails to take action against countries allegedly violating democratic standards, notably Hungary and Poland. In a resolution, adopted by 506 votes to 150 with 28 abstentions, they urged European Parliament President David Sassoli...
BusinessBusiness Insider

EU Might Slap Amazon With $425 Mln Fine For Privacy Violations: WSJ

(RTTNews) - A European Union regulator is reportedly planning to slap a fine of over $425 million on Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) for privacy violations. The proposed fine could be the biggest-yet penalty under the bloc's privacy law. According to the Wall Street Journal, the CNPD, Luxembourg's data-protection commission, has circulated...
Politicswtaq.com

EU Commission says Poland cannot question primacy of EU law

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission has asked Poland not to question the primacy of European Union law over national legislation, because it is the fundamental principle of the 27-nation bloc, a Commission spokesman said on Thursday. The Commission, which is the guardian of EU treaties, sent a letter to...
Economytransferpricingnews.com

EU Commission asks Bulgaria, Sweden to address tax issues

Under this tax scheme, interest deductibility is denied in relation to loan arrangements between affiliated companies established within the EU, irrespective of whether the terms and conditions of those arrangements remain at arm’s length or not. The EU Commission has asked Sweden to amend its rules limiting tax deductibility of...
Politicstransparency.org

European Commission shows teeth, advances legal action against Cyprus & Malta over golden passports

Transparency International welcomes the advancement of infringement procedures against Cyprus and Malta over their haphazard sale of citizenship. In recent years, myriad investigations and Transparency International’s own research have demonstrated that EU Member States’ investment migration schemes have served corrupt interests, rather than common good. The Commission’s action this week should send a strong signal also to other countries with similar risky schemes.