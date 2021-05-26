Cancel
Hill City, KS

Daily Weather Forecast For Hill City

Hill City Digest
Hill City Digest
 17 days ago

HILL CITY, KS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NbZEo_0aBtKdee00

  • Wednesday, May 26

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • 5 to 20 mph wind

  • Thursday, May 27

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 79 °F, low 46 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Friday, May 28

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 74 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

Hill City Digest

Hill City Digest

Hill City, KS
ABOUT

With Hill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

Hill City Digest

Get weather-ready — Hill City’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Hill City: Tuesday, May 18: Areas of fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Wednesday, May 19: Widespread fog then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night;
Gove County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gove, Graham, Logan, Sheridan, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 22:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Gove; Graham; Logan; Sheridan; Thomas SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR THOMAS...NORTHEASTERN LOGAN SHERIDAN...NORTHERN GOVE AND GRAHAM COUNTIES UNTIL 1215 AM CDT At 1120 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 11 miles west of Palco to 7 miles north of Winona. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Colby, Oakley, Hill City, Hoxie, Grainfield, Grinnell and Levant. This includes Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 39 and 84. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for northwestern and west central Kansas.
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:07:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTY At 707 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles south of Morland, or 13 miles southwest of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotter in Moreland reported quarter to half dollar hail. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Morland and Saint Peter. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Graham, Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Graham; Sheridan The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Sheridan County in northwestern Kansas Southwestern Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 649 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Morland, or 13 miles west of Hill City, moving south at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Sheridan and southwestern Graham Counties, including the following locations... Saint Peter, Studley and Penokee. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Graham County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Graham by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 01:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Graham The National Weather Service in Goodland has issued a * Flood Warning for South Central Graham County in northwestern Kansas * Until 700 AM CDT. * At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms has diminished, however additional rainfall is expected. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. * Low lying areas may experience flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of South Central Graham County